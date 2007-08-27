Chicago - May. 22, 2021
Recall! Tinley Park Catfish

By The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

Otten's Seafood, a Tinley Park establishment, is recalling approximately 46,804 pounds of Siluriformes fish (catfish) because the products were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The fresh and frozen catfish items were produced from Jan. 25, 2021 through May 21, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

* 30-lb. plastic bags and cardboard boxes containing "IQF Frozen Catfish Steaks Net Weight 30.00 LB" and have a shelf-life of one year.

* 30-lb. plastic bags and cardboard boxes containing "40 + Oz Fresh Catfish Whole Net Weight 30.00 LB" and have a shelf-life of one week if not frozen.

These items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Illinois and Indiana.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the catfish products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Magnus Ottenborn, Owner, Otten's Seafood Inc., at (312) 833-4585.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via e-mail to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Posted on May 22, 2021
