Recall! Sriracha Chicken Ravioli The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for approximately 49 pounds of frozen, fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken sriracha ravioli products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product may contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergic reactions to soy are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the affected products are no longer available to be directly purchased by consumers in retail. The product labeled as "FRESH THYME FARMERS MARKET CHICKEN RAVIOLI Ovals" was formulated with a different sriracha chili sauce than normally utilized in the product formulation because the firm was unable to obtain the usual brand from their supplier. The sriracha chili sauce used on Dec. 8, 2020 contains soy, while the sauce normally used in the formulation does not. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

16-oz. plastic bags of "FRESH THYME FARMERS MARKET CHICKEN RAVIOLI Ovals" with best-by date "12/08/2021." The products bear establishment number "EST. M-1854/P-19980" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors/sold in retail in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. The firm's Quality Assurance Director discovered the problem during a label review. There is no product currently available for sale to consumers. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via e-mail to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.





Posted on December 31, 2020





