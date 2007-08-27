Chicago - Sep. 13, 2021
Recall! SAS Beef & Chicken Empanada

By The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

SAS Foods Enterprises, an Elk Grove Village establishment, is recalling approximately 3,768 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing a label with a false USDA mark of inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The frozen, fully cooked beef and chicken empanada items were produced on various dates from Jan. 1, 2020 through Sept. 11, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

* 1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with "SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES."

* 1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with "SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES."

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 38548" inside the USDA mark of inspection; however, the recalling company has no affiliation with Establishment 38548. These items were shipped to retail consignees in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received an anonymous tip and initiated an investigation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Stella Londono, Administration, SAS Foods Enterprises Inc. at sasfoodinc@hotmail.com or at (847) 275-1690.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via e-mail to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Posted on September 13, 2021
