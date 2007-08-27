Chicago - Feb. 6, 2021
Recall! Ready-To-Eat Dip And Salad Products From Schiller Park's Food Evolution

By The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

Food Evolution, a Schiller Park establishment, is recalling approximately 6,806 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) dip and salads products containing meat that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The RTE dip and salad items containing meat were produced on various dates from Nov. 9, 2020, through Jan. 29, 2021 and have "USE BY" dates through Feb. 6, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

31-oz. container containing "Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade - fresh to you - Fresh, Fast, Gourmet."

18-oz. container containing "Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade - fresh to you - Fresh, Fast, Gourmet."

7-oz. container containing "Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade - fresh to you - Fresh, Fast, Gourmet."

8-oz. container containing "German Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade - fresh to you - Fresh, Fast, Gourmet."

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 34309" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification tasks. FSIS personnel discovered that the establishment produced amenable product at an off-site facility without the benefit of federal inspection, then repackaged and labeled the products with the USDA mark of inspection at the federal establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Art Sezgin, President of Food Evolution, at (818) 837-7600.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via e-mail to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Posted on February 5, 2021
