Recall! Jowett Farms Pork Jowett Farms, a Blumenort, Canada establishment, is recalling approximately 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.



The raw pork trimmings were imported on April 2, 2020 and further processed into sausage products. The following products are subject to recall:

* 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst - Made in Illinois" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20. * 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20. * 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 7779" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.



The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Thomas Jowett, Operations Manager, Jowett Farms Corporation, at (204) 326-3252. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via e-mail to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/. - Comments welcome.





Posted on April 11, 2020





