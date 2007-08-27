Recall! Ashland Sausage

Ashland Sausage of Carol Stream is recalling approximately 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials - specifically hard, dark plastic - the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) course ground sausage items were produced on Nov. 14, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:



12-oz. plastic packages containing 5 pieces of "BERKSHIRE NATURAL CASING SAUSAGE" with lot code S318.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 21549" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and New York.

FSIS was notified of the problem by the company after it received a customer complaint of finding two small pieces of dark hard plastic in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Paul Podgorski, plant manager, Ashland Sausage Co., at (630) 690-2600.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via e-mail to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

-

Comments welcome.

