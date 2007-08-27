Chicago - Feb. 6, 2021
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

Public Health Alert! Contaminated Beef First Found At Art's In Sandwich, Illinois

By The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because raw beef product produced by Greater Omaha Packing Co., an Omaha, Neb. establishment, may be contaminated with E. coli. O157:H7. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

FSIS is concerned that some ground beef products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The raw beef item was produced by Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc. on January 14, 2021, further processed into ground beef and sold by Art's Food Market located in Sandwich, Illinois. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

2-lb (approximately) trays containing raw ground beef labeled with a retail label with "PACKED" dates ranging from JAN 28 2021 through JAN 31 2021.
This item was sold by the single retail location in Sandwich, Illinois.

The problem was discovered when Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc. determined that they inadvertently distributed product associated with a sample that was positive for E. coli O157:H7. The company then notified FSIS about the affected product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years-old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume raw ground beef product that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that raw ground beef products are cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Angel Besta, VP of Technical Resources, Omaha Packing Co. Inc. at abesta@greateromahs.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via e-mail to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on February 5, 2021
MUSIC - Why We Love The Bee Gees.
TV - Trump's Last Day.
POLITICS - How The Christian Right Fomented Insurrection.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Malarkey & Hooey.

BOOKS - Copyright Law Just Went Awry.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - SUE In Denver.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!





© 2006 - 2021, The Beachwood Media Company