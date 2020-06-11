Chicago - Jul. 16, 2020
Pent-Up America Is Swinging

By 3Fun

The coronavirus pandemic has caused thousands of swingers in the United States to revise their hook-up strategies. According to a report by the leading threesome dating app "3Fun," the American city with the highest rate of active swingers is New York. These statistics are based on the number of people who have used the 3Fun app since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States back in March.

Top Cities With The Most Swingers During The Pandemic

The report shows that out of the 721,927 total active swingers in the country, New York City saw the highest number of swingers with a total of 22,874. Second place was Los Angeles with a total of 12,228 swingers. The next down the line was Houston at 9,068; Chicago at 7,347; Las Vegas at 5,744; San Antonio at 5,375; Philadelphia at 4,894; Phoenix at 4,606; Dallas at 4,509 and San Diego at 4,251.

3F.jpg

The report also reveals that the number of messages sent between these users had increased stably in April, May, and June. Users are apparently more active in cities with more users - the number of messages sent out per user in New York City is three times the number sent in San Diego.

The coronavirus pandemic has given Americans a lot of free time over the last several months. With millions of people out of work or furloughed, they're stressed out beyond belief. That would explain why the number of active users interested in threesomes has increased exponentially.

"Social distancing makes offline meetings tough because all the bars, hotels and restaurants are closed. That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic," spokesperson Jennifer White said. "Once the pandemic is over, they will finally meet offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together."

-

* New York Times: Masks, No Kissing And 'A Little Kinky': Dating And Sex In A Pandemic.

* Independent: Cybersex, Erotic Tech And Virtual Intimacy Are On The Rise In A Pandemic World.

* 3w Market News Reports: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic impact On Global Sex Toys Market.

Comments welcome.



Posted on July 16, 2020
