Chicago - May. 27, 2021
Operation Protect Veterans

By The U.S. Postal Inspection Service

"Have you or a veteran you know been contacted about 'secret' government benefits for a fee? It's a scam! Help those who served us by learning more about this & other scams & spreading the word! Operation Protect Veterans can help."


*

Military Records Scam.

*

VA Loan Scam.

*

Pension Poaching Scam.

*

Military Appreciation Month.

-

Comments welcome.



Posted on May 27, 2021
