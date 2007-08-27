New Mop Shaped Like Taco Maker's Clean Inc. has officially released the newest addition to its roster of innovative cleaning products: The Maker's Mop. The taco ("U") shape is no gimmick; it offers many benefits a flat-head mop simply cannot. The base of the "U" features a precision edge that allows the mop to get dirt out of every sharp corner (think baseboards, ceilings), unlike any flat-head mop before it. The unique "U" shape also allows for the microfiber mop pad to be used on two sides instead of one - clean with one side, flip over and continue to clean with the other. The shape also allows for easy storage - simply flip it up against the mop pole to hide it away.

"The design of this mop is unexpected, but that's what makes it so exciting," says Melissa Maker, cleaning expert, founder of Maker's Clean, and host of the YouTube channel Clean My Space. "The 'U' shape allows for the kind of precision and power that I haven't been able to achieve with any other mop before." The mop sneaks in a host of clever design features to make the mopping experience easier and more efficient. The body is made from lightweight aluminum and is expandable from 3 feet to 5 feet with the twist of a handle. It comes equipped with two types of microfiber pads: the everyday mop pad for light clean-ups and dry dust mopping, and the deep clean mop pad for heavy-duty floor care. These premium microfiber mop pads contain up to 58% recycled post-consumer plastic. Other key features include a rubber wall stop to prevent a noisy and unexpected mop drop, a swivel lock to allow for a 360-degree swivel of the head (or a locked position for stable cleaning), and cloth catchers - four small holes for microfiber cloths to be attached, helpful for sopping up large spills or drying large surfaces, such as a shower wall. The mop can be used on walls, ceilings, windows, glass doors, tile walls, and more. "The thoughtful design of this mop demonstrates our commitment to making cleaning faster and better," says Maker. "The interchangeable and reusable mop pads can be washed hundreds of times, making this mop a durable and trusted choice for the cleaning closet." The mop is available for purchase at MakersClean.com and is being offered at the introductory price of $49 (normally $70). The introductory bundle includes two everyday mop pads, two deep clean mop pads, and of course, the mop handle and mop head. Maker's Clean Inc. has been in operation since 2015 and is known for its top-quality microfiber cleaning products. The company has sold over 250,000 premium microfiber cloths and has launched a successful line of microfiber waffle weave bath towels. - Previously: The Swivel Sweeper. - Comments welcome.





