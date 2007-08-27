Chicago - Apr. 16, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

National Dog Bite Prevention Coalition Offers Tips For Safely Sheltering At Home With Pets During The COVID-19 Crisis

By The American Veterinary Medical Association

The coronavirus pandemic has introduced a good deal of uncertainty into our lives, as well as the lives of our pets. As people shelter at home, adopt new pets or foster dogs for sick family and friends, now is the time to reinforce safety and responsible pet ownership.

National Dog Bite Prevention Week (NDBPW) is April 12-18, 2020. Members of the National Dog Bite Prevention Week Coalition include the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), State Farm®, Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.), American Humane, and the Victoria Stilwell Academy for Dog Training and Behavior. The coalition joins forces each year to draw attention to how people can reduce the number of dog bites.

Stress can affect pets and cause them to feel anxiety. In some cases, dogs will exhibit anxious behaviors such as barking, aggressive behavior, or destructive behavior.

According to Victoria Stilwell, CEO of Positively.com and the Victoria Stilwell Academy of Dog Training and Behavior, the coronavirus pandemic has affected pets, too.

"Dogs that are used to kids being at school and adults at work are now finding themselves surrounded by their families 24/7," says Stilwell. "Most welcome the company but some dogs are having a hard time adjusting to the constant noise, attention and lack of space."

Members of the NDBPW Coalition will share information during several webinars this week focused on how COVID-19 is impacting pets and pet owners. Experts will provide safety tips for sheltering at home with dogs, how to support animal shelters and rescues, and release 2019 dog-related injury claims data.

* Wednesday, April 15, 11 AM EST - Zoom webinar for media and bloggers (registration required)

* Friday, April 17, 2 PM EST - Zoom webinar for the general public. The public is invited to join this free webinar to ask questions related to dog behavior, bite prevention, and how COVID-19 impacts pets. (registration required)

-

See also:

*

*

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on April 16, 2020
MUSIC - He Built A Guitar Out Of Pencils.
TV - A History Of Canned Laughter.
POLITICS - Ultrarich Get Another Tax Break.
SPORTS - Golf In Navajo Nation Amid A Pandemic.

BOOKS - Abolish Silicon Valley.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Dog Bite Prevention During COVID-19.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company