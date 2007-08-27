A Slow Look: Monet & Chicago

"On the occasion of the exhibition Monet and Chicago, author and educator Rachel Cohen, professor of practice in the arts at the University of Chicago, leads a participatory program focused on slow looking. Participants engage in close observation of works by Monet and develop note-taking practices through a simple series of creative writing prompts. The program is co-facilitated by Art Institute educator Nancy Chen.





"Monet's special way of looking," Cohen writes, "again and again, noticing the subtle changes in familiar landscapes at certain times of day, certain seasons, is especially resonant in this period when our own looking is confined and a particular window or walk may be what reassures us that the world is still there."

-

Previously:

* Monet in Chicago - A Conversation with the Art Institute, Half Acre, and the Chicago Brewseum.

-

Comments welcome.

