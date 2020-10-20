Mike Polyak Named Senior VP Of Operations At Roto-Rooter

Mike Polyak has been named Senior Vice President of Operations at Roto-Rooter Services Company. Polyak takes responsibility for all Roto-Rooter field operations involving company-owned branches throughout the United States. He will report directly to Roto-Rooter President Robert Goldschmidt.



Polyak joined Roto-Rooter in 2002 as General Manager of the company's combined Chicago branches. Just six month later he was promoted to Regional Vice President of Roto-Rooter's Central Region, and he most recently served as Regional Vice President of the company's Midwest Region. Polyak has consistently been a top performer at Roto-Rooter. In seven of the last 12 years, regions under his leadership won the company's coveted "Region of the Year" award.

Prior to joining Roto-Rooter, Polyak spent 18 years at Toys "R" Us, serving in various positions of increasing responsibility.

Polyak earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Purdue University.

Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. Roto-Rooter also provides water damage clean-up services and operates businesses in 130 company-owned territories and over 370 franchise territories, serving approximately 91 percent of the U.S. population and 40% of the Canadian population. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchises in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.

