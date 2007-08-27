Watch Chicago Artist Sharon Bladholm Make Stained Glass Windows, Among Other Really Cool Things She Does "There's definitely a process that I've honed over the years."

- From her bio: "Sharon's work has been profoundly influenced by her participation as artist, on scientific expeditions to remote and biologically diverse ecosystems of the Peruvian and Brazilian Amazon on expeditions with the Field Museum, Conservation International and Andes to Amazon Biodiversity Program. "She has long explored the interfaces of art, science, conservation and nature in numerous series of artworks in diverse mediums including glass, bronze and ceramic, as well as works on paper." ↓ "Environmental artist Sharon Bladholm talks being trapped in jungle during pandemic." * Opal Glass Studio: "Opal Glass Studios has been in business for over 30 years, initially specializing in original stained glass designs. Opal Glass Studio has been it's present location at 319 N. Albany for 22 years, in a large industrial loft. Expanded capabilities and facilities include the casting of glass and bronze, the firing of ceramic and the slumping of glass. "Sharon began working with glass at 18 years of age, honing her skills originally in Chicago and working in San Fransisco for over a year. Upon her return to Chicago in 1983, she opened Opal Glass Studio in Chicago at 3449 N. Sheffield. After 7 years at this location she had outgrown the space and moved her studio to Chicago's West side in East Garfield Park. 24 years at this location have seen expansions in both the types of work Sharon is capable to producing and in creative growth." * Plus: Water bear medallion (in situ at ⁦@Openlands⁩ Lakeshore Reserve; artist: Sharon Bladholm; also in the the ⁦@City_Creatures⁩ book). Found out via ⁦@KellyBrenner⁩ and ⁦@LyandaHaupt⁩ that these wonderful critters also go by the name "moss piglets." pic.twitter.com/dqDIuCs2Yj — Gavin Van Horn (@storyforager) June 19, 2020 - Comments welcome.





Posted on December 12, 2020





