|
|
|
Knowing Kaddish
Things I know about Judaism and learned at funerals. I know Kaddish.
You must understand humility to know Kaddish. You must understand trust.
Having dabbled without lasting effect in many religions, I know that Christianity is an operator's manual for a machine you'd just as soon ignore.
Judaism is poetry, and no example more profound than the Kaddish. It is a yearning call from deep in the soul for God's comfort after catastrophe. Judaism knows how souls must manage death with elegance. It is spoken in Aramaic, the oldest of Jewish languages employed because the prayer was first spoken in that language.
Jews figure with some authority that God understood those words clearly 2,500 years ago and understands them now.
The Kaddish answers questions with hope and courage. And humility. It answers the first fear of all faith. What if I pray, and no one hears? What if I am truly alone?
Before the Kaddish - a prayer celebrating the Almighty's glory - the congregation stands to say this meditation in unison.
It is a statement of hope and principle delivered at funerals. Sons are required to say Kaddish for 11 months after the death of a parent.
I do not pray because I doubt anyone is listening.
But if I did pray, this is the God I would seek to touch . . .
When I die
And if you need to cry,
And when you need me,
I want to leave you something,
Look for me
And if you cannot give me away,
You can love me most
By letting bodies touch bodies,
Love doesn't die,
-
David Rutter is the former publisher/editor of the Lake County News-Sun, and more importantly, the former author of the Beachwood's late, great "The Week In WTF" column. His most recent piece for us was Florida. You can also check him out at his Theeditor50's blog. He welcomes your comments.
Posted on August 10, 2021
|
|
© 2006 - 2021, The Beachwood Media Company