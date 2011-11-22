|
|
|
Joan Mitchell's City Landscape
'In City Landscape, painted in 1955, a tangle of various colors - pale pink, scarlet, mustard, sienna and black - evoke the streets of a bustling metropolis. The spontaneous energy conveyed in the composition is at odds with Mitchell's slow and deliberate process.'
I paint a little, then I sit and look at the painting, sometimes for hours. Eventually, the painting tells me what to do.
-
From Janina Ciezadlo's "Joan Mitchell's Life and Art - Brutal and Beautiful" in New City, 2011:
[An] extraordinarily detailed biography on Joan Mitchell will be particularly compelling to Chicagoans for the picture it offers of a financially and culturally privileged girlhood on the Near North Side during the 1930s and ['40s].
-
"Mitchell is recognized as a principal figure - and one of the few female artists - in the second generation of American Abstract Expressionists.
"By the early 1950s, she was regarded as a leading artist in the New York School. In her early years as a painter, she was influenced by Paul Cézanne, Wassily Kandinsky, Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, and later by the work of Franz Kline and Willem de Kooning, Jean-Paul Riopelle, among others."
-
Joan Mitchell, Lady Painter.
-
Posted on August 10, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company