Jersey Jack Pinball Relocating To Elk Grove Village Jersey Jack Pinball, creator of premium pinball machines, will relocate its manufacturing operations from Lakewood, New Jersey to Elk Grove Village, Illinois, bringing fabrication into greater synergy with the design and engineering teams currently based in Bensenville, where JJP anticipates creating 50 or more new jobs. "First and foremost, I would like to thank all the employees in Lakewood for their hard work and dedication to Jersey Jack Pinball and the wider pinball industry. Their contributions are greatly appreciated," said JJP founder and owner Jack Guarnieri. "This move will allow JJP to remain competitive and efficient in the market. We look forward to creating an exciting, collaborative workplace in Illinois, where we can continue to be pioneers of pinball design, building great games for many years to come." Jersey Jack Pinball is the industry leader in quality and technical innovation, creating groundbreaking pinball machines for seasoned players, collectors, and newcomers to the game. Designed and manufactured in the United States, JJP's state-of-the-art games are conceived on a foundation of pinball's rich history and engineered with an unflinching eye toward its future.

Jersey Jack Pinball was founded in January 2011 by industry veteran Jack Guarnieri. Starting in 1975, he had serviced electromechanical pinball tables for a living, and he created the website PinballSales.com in 1999. The company's first table was The Wizard of Oz, released in 2013 and based on the 1939 film. This table boasted, among other things, a 26" LCD monitor in the backglass. Work then began on a table based on The Hobbit film series which was released in March 2016. The company's third pinball machine was Dialed In, an original theme game designed by Pat Lawlor, produced in 2017, and featuring a camera integrated into the game's backbox to facilitate selfie photography; the game also features bluetooth technology which enables linking to a cellphone in order to control the game's flippers remotely.





