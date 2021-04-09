Beachwood Offered International Business Award! Dear CEO/MD, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS ACHIEVERS AWARD OFFER Over the years, the industrial sectors of businesses have flourished and contributed to the economic development of Ghana. Few industries like your reputable institution, have made an impact in the lives of the youth, who continuously look up to your company, as an inspiration to lead in competition. Swiss School of Business and Management, Switzerland, in partnership with MG Business Solutions has taken keen interest to award excellent performances and successes among Businesses, Entrepreneurs, and Chief Executive Officers (CEO's) in Ghana and beyond. The Swiss School of Business and Management is pleased to inform you that the Council of the School in Switzerland, has recommended to offer you the INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS ACHIEVERS AWARD.

The award is reserved for accomplished businesses and CEO's of your level and status in the profession. This event is also to honor Leaders who have excelled and distinguished themselves in their chosen fields constantly for an international recognition and acknowledgement. Recommendation by MG Business Solutions, as a partner of the Swiss School of Business and Management, is to honor you with the INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS ACHIEVER AWARD, to be issued by one of the best Business Schools in Switzerland, with faculties from top Universities, and students from over 40 countries. This offer is as a result of the understudy taken in your industry, the positive impact you have had on the society, and the people you work with through your exemplary management and leadership skills, as a distinguished professional. Please send an acceptance e-mail to agrant@mgbsgh.com or call the undersigned contact numbers if you need any clarification on any matter mentioned in this invitation. Attached is more information about the awarding school with further details of the programme. Please click this link to view our previous award ceremony: https://award.mgbsgh.com. We look forward to your response of acknowledging receipt. DATE: 9th April 2021 TIME: 6 p.m. VENUE: Marriott Hotel, Airport. Andora Grant-Odonkor

GM/HR T: 0302932711

M: 0501677156

E: a.grant@mgbsgh.com

W: mgbsgh.com

MG Business Solution | N0.10, 2nd Close, Achimota-Mile 7 -- Fee & Package ABOUT MG BUSINESS SOLUTIONS MG BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LIMITED (MGBS) is the preferred company in Ghana with a passion for business growth that provides Outsourcing services, with many years of experience. Our services are on Education and training of Corporate Staff, Outsourcing, Facility Management, Staff Management, and many more. Our mission as a company is to provide value to our esteemed clients through Integrity, Professionalism, and Excellent Customer Relationship. As a company that is focused on human capital development and empowerment; our goal for the latter part of each year, is to embark more on staff Education, Corporate training and development, recognition and presentation of special awards to excellent Management and Leadership by CEO'S and Entrepreneurs who have carved a niche for themselves in their industry. ABOUT SWISS SCHOOL OF BUSINESS & MANAGEMENT SWISS SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT (SSBM) is an innovative International Business School with highly experienced Lecturers from some of the most prestigious Universities in the world. To provide quality education, the Swiss School uses a top-notch educational platform that is also used by Harvard and MIT to enhance the online learning experience of their students. Please, discover and know more about the awarding Institution and their programmes by visiting their website on http://www.ssbm.ch, https://www.ssbm.ch/marketing/About_SSBM.pdf



PLATINUM PACKAGE: $2,000 1. A colourful ceremonial Sashe from the Swiss School of Business and Management for the CEO (for keeps). 2. Company profile features on Swiss business school's website. 3. 1-minute visuals display of CEO's profile on the screen projector on events day (this will run at intervals throughout the day). 4. Seat allocation at the front seats by the industry players. 5. Networking session with renowned industry players in private/business and corporate sector. 6. Platinum subscribers will have 3 slots to bring their company managers or assistants. 7. CEO from platinum subscribers will have 3 mins speech time to introduce themselves to the guests, giving them opportunities to sell their businesses by themselves. 8. An Honorary Certificate from the Swiss School of Business and Management. 9. A crystal diplomat plaque from Swiss school of business and Management, Switzerland. 10. Souvenirs from Swiss School of Business and Management & MG Business Solutions. 11. A framed picture of the nominated CEO (to be given after two weeks). 12. A Cocktail Dinner for the CEO and Staffs. GOLD PACKAGE: $1,500 1. A colourful ceremonial Sashe from the Swiss School of Business and Management for the CEO (for keeps). 2. Company profile features on Swiss business school's website. 3. One (1) minute visual display of CEO's profile on the screen projector on events day (twice during the event). 4. Networking session with renowned industry players in private/business and corporate sector. 5. Gold subscribers will have one (1) slot to bring their company staff. 6. An Honorary Certificate from the Swiss School of Business and Management. 7. A crystal diplomat plaque from Swiss school of business and Management, Switzerland. 8. Souvenirs from Swiss School of Business and Management & MG Business Solutions. 9. A framed picture of the nominated CEO (to be given after two weeks). 10. A Cocktail Dinner for the CEO and Staff. - Comments welcome.





