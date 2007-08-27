Chicago - Feb. 23, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

Out Of Broadview: A Breath Sanitizer For Blowing Out Birthday Candles

By InventHelp

While birthdays are generally festive occasions with the tradition of the honoree blowing out candles on a cake, there is always the risk that this process exposes the cake to germs. Fortunately, two inventors from Broadview have designed something than can help with that problem.

They developed GERMAWAY, patent pending, to protect the cake against spittle from blowing out candles. As such, it cleanses the air dispersed from the user's mouth, facilitating more sanitary conditions. In other words, this lightweight, compact and easy to use novelty prevents the spread of germs and bacteria. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventors' personal concerns inspired the idea. "We were always uncomfortable about eating birthday cake that was potentially exposed to germs dispersed by someone blowing directly on the cake to extinguish the candles," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.

-

Previously:
* Inventor Invents Enhanced Doorknob.

* Stinky Seaweed Spurs Invention.

* Tailgate Kitchen.

* The Chicago Man Who Invented The Remote Control Has Died.

* Pitch-O-Matic: Get Your Invention Seen On TV.

* Inventors Of Sports Bra, Hard Hat & Ibuprofen Among Hall Of Fame Inductees.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on February 23, 2020
MUSIC - The Last 10 Songs I Shazamed.
TV - MSNBC In Full-Blown Freakout.
POLITICS - The Bagel's Socialist Roots.
SPORTS - The Beachwood Sports Radio Hour.

BOOKS - The Mind Is The Body.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - A Breath Sanitizer For Blowing Out Birthday Candles!

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company