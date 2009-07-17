Chicago - Jul. 29, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

Henri Matisse's Bathers By A River

By The Art Institute of Chicago

'Started in 1909 and completed in 1917, Henri Matisse originally painted this work as a pastoral scene, but over the next decade transformed it into the cubist-inflected composition seen today. When the painting was acquired by the Art Institute in 1953, Matisse told the museum's director that he viewed the painting as one of his five most pivotal works.'


-

See also:
* New York Times: Exploring Mysteries Of Matisse's Bathers By A River,

* Artnet: Contemplating The Influence Of Matisse's Bathers By a River.

* Singulart: Bathers By A River: Henri Matisse's Experiments With Cubism.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on July 29, 2020
MUSIC - Rockers To Pols: Knock It Off.
TV - Pie: Put A Fucking Mask On.
POLITICS - Goodbye, Columbus.
SPORTS - Cubs Now Come With Trigger Alert.

BOOKS - Go Ahead, Eat Those Cheetos.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Matisse's Bathers.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company