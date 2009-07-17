Henri Matisse's Bathers By A River

'Started in 1909 and completed in 1917, Henri Matisse originally painted this work as a pastoral scene, but over the next decade transformed it into the cubist-inflected composition seen today. When the painting was acquired by the Art Institute in 1953, Matisse told the museum's director that he viewed the painting as one of his five most pivotal works.'





