Subway Art Returns To NYC

Graffiti artists bombed at least two dozen New York City train cars last weekend, resulting in a traveling gallery of magnificent pieces reminiscent of subway art's 1970s heyday.

From The City:



Of the 183 subway-car graffiti hits this year, 153 of them - or 83% - have occurred in the so-called layup areas, according to an MTA spokesperson, while the remainder have come in subway yards secured by transit officials [...]

The run of graffiti and vandalism incidents come in the wake of officials at the transit agency pinning a rise in subway crime on the NYPD and what MTA Chairperson Patrick Foye has called an "inexplicable and unacceptable" decrease in the number of arrests and summonses.