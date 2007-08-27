|
Subway Art Returns To NYC
Graffiti artists bombed at least two dozen New York City train cars last weekend, resulting in a traveling gallery of magnificent pieces reminiscent of subway art's 1970s heyday.
The bulk of the hits occurred during the nightly 1 a.m.-to-5 a.m. suspension of subway passenger service, a source with knowledge of the incidents said. Most took place in tunnels and along stretches of out-of-service tracks used to store trains - areas that are supposed to be patrolled by the NYPD.
