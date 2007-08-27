Chicago - Dec. 4, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

Subway Art Returns To NYC

By David Pescovitz/Boing Boing

Graffiti artists bombed at least two dozen New York City train cars last weekend, resulting in a traveling gallery of magnificent pieces reminiscent of subway art's 1970s heyday.

graffiti_subway.0.jpg

From The City:

The bulk of the hits occurred during the nightly 1 a.m.-to-5 a.m. suspension of subway passenger service, a source with knowledge of the incidents said. Most took place in tunnels and along stretches of out-of-service tracks used to store trains - areas that are supposed to be patrolled by the NYPD.

Of the 183 subway-car graffiti hits this year, 153 of them - or 83% - have occurred in the so-called layup areas, according to an MTA spokesperson, while the remainder have come in subway yards secured by transit officials [...]

The run of graffiti and vandalism incidents come in the wake of officials at the transit agency pinning a rise in subway crime on the NYPD and what MTA Chairperson Patrick Foye has called an "inexplicable and unacceptable" decrease in the number of arrests and summonses.

-

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on December 4, 2020
MUSIC - Chicago Music Poster History.
TV - Newsmax On Fox News's Betrayal.
POLITICS - Internet Access & Chicago COVID.
SPORTS - Why Len Kasper Left Cubs For Sox.

BOOKS - How Jim Baker Made GWB President.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Subway Art Returns To NYC.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!





© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company