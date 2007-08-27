Dinosaur Drive-Thru! GURNEE - Dinosaur Drive-Thru's family attraction will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America from May 13th through June 6th. Dinosaur Drive-Thru is a COVID, and family, friendly activity, as everyone remains in their own vehicle during the show. The attraction presents over 50 animatronic dinosaurs that will educate, entertain and engage kids of all ages.

The dinosaurs are uniquely set up in order of when they existed. The entire drive-thru adventure is guided by a very entertaining and educational audio tour, in both English and Spanish, that is filled with jokes and shocking fun facts about each dinosaur. Also included in the audio tour, is an interactive trivia game that the entire vehicle plays throughout the show. Each vehicle receives a scorecard when the show begins, then every winner is awarded an official Dino Guru certificate at the end! Tickets are $49 per vehicle (which includes up to 8 people.) "We are dads of little kids, and nothing feels better than taking them to an experience that we can share together versus buying them something that they only play with for a few times," said owner Troy Diskin. "It's not just seeing robot dinosaurs," said marketing director Jim Wojdyla, "it's the only interactive and educational experience that you can do while feeling the vibration from the roar of a 40-foot T. Rex in your chest. What's cooler than that?" Wojdyla is also the lead singer of the popular Chicago-based band Modern Day Romeos. After COVID took away the Chicagoland music scene, this business venture was created. "After taking the show to many southern states during the winter, I am very excited to bring another form of entertainment back to Chicagoland until the music scene gets back in full force," said Wojdyla. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinosaur Drive Thru (@dinosaurdrivethru) Enjoy the museum-quality detail of each dinosaur during the day, or while they are illuminated with colorful lights at night for an even more realistic experience. The website offers many free downloads including coloring pages for adults, kids and toddlers, word searches and a joke sheet. Tickets and more information are also available at www.dinosaurdrivethru.com. - Comments welcome.





