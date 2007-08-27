Created: The Timuel Black Jr. Grant Fund

Landmarks Illinois has created a new grant fund in celebration of the life and work of acclaimed civil rights leader, educator, historian, author and WWII veteran Timuel D. Black, Jr.

The Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side will provide small grants to support planning and capital projects that work to preserve and promote the history, culture and architecture of Chicago's South Side, which Black has called home for the majority of his life.



Black's family was part of the first Great Migration of African Americans from the Deep South, settling in Chicago in 1919. He has lived in the same South Side neighborhood ever since and has devoted his life to promoting African-American history. Black leads tours to young people in Bronzeville and speaks to students about the importance of understanding one's own history and heritage. His recent memoir, Sacred Ground, focuses heavily on his beloved South Side hometown, as well.

"The South Side has had a profound impact on Mr. Black, and even at age 101, he remains a tireless advocate for the historic places that have distinguished its neighborhoods and shaped generations of Chicagoans," said Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois president & CEO.

Nonprofits, community organizations as well as faith-based and educational institutions are eligible to apply for funding through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side. Grants will provide financial support to significant structures or sites located on Chicago's South Side that are under threat of demolition, imminent deterioration or are of such architectural importance that their preservation will benefit the public and community. Structures or sites on the South Side named to Landmarks Illinois' recent Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois are also eligible for funding.

Grants through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side will range from $500 - $2,500 each, depending on need, and will require a one-to-one match. Applications will be accepted four times a year on a quarterly basis. The first grant deadline is July 15. Visit www.Landmarks.org/grants to view complete grant guidelines and to submit a grant application.

Landmarks Illinois honored Black at its 2020 Legendary Landmarks Celebration held March 5, 2020, in Chicago.

