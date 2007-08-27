Chicago Guy Says He's Invented A Better Jump Rope

"I thought that jump ropes would be more convenient if they were easier to carry and store," said an inventor from Chicago. "This led me to develop an adjustable jump rope that can be taken along anywhere you go."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending RETRACTABLE JUMP ROPE to enable the user to adjust the length of the rope as needed. The accessory is easy to carry and store. The device is easier to use than conventional jump ropes. It is made of durable components. Additionally, the invention promotes physical activity. It can be used by one or three or more people and can extend up to 16 to 18 feet. It can be used for single usage or to jump double dutch.



The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1276, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

1. From Steve Rhodes:

The problem with these InventHelp press releases is they never show photos - or even just drawings - of the invention at hand. Are they afraid someone will steal the idea? So frustrating.

And they don't name names! I'd like to know who these inventors are.

Then again, InventHelp is probably a scam and maybe I shouldn't post these anymore. They do have entertainment value, though. Limited entertainment value, but still.

