Chicago: American Medina

"This introductory video for American Medina: Stories of Muslim Chicago (October 2019-May 2021) greets visitors as they enter the gallery.

"American Medina draws from more than 100 interviews conducted with Muslim Chicagoans sharing their stories of faith, identity, and personal journeys.

"Dozens of objects from local individuals and organizations, such as garments, artwork, and photographs, as well as videos and interactive experiences expand on how and why Chicago is known as the American Medina."





-

Comments welcome.

