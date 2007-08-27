Chicago - Aug. 27, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

Chicago: American Medina

By The Chicago History Museum

"This introductory video for American Medina: Stories of Muslim Chicago (October 2019-May 2021) greets visitors as they enter the gallery.

"American Medina draws from more than 100 interviews conducted with Muslim Chicagoans sharing their stories of faith, identity, and personal journeys.

"Dozens of objects from local individuals and organizations, such as garments, artwork, and photographs, as well as videos and interactive experiences expand on how and why Chicago is known as the American Medina."


-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on August 27, 2020
MUSIC - Remembering Justin Townes Earle.
TV - Kenneth Copeland Loses Gig.
POLITICS - Billionaires Cashing In On COVID.
SPORTS - Harlem Globetrotters' Mobile Game.

BOOKS - Where Have I Heard These Trump Lines Before?
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Chicago: American Medina.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company