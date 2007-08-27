Check Out The Weird Shit Field Museum Employees Keep At Home

"In this episode of 'Show & Tell,' Atlas Obscura co-founder Dylan Thuras and staff writer Jessica Leigh Hester speak with six employees of the Field Museum in Chicago about their personal collections.

"Among them are a fluorescent scorpion, a taxidermied squirrel, a miniature replica of a living room, and a unique pinned wasp! Isolated and unable to interact with the museum's natural history exhibits, these Field Museum employees still have access to wonder."

-

Comments welcome.

