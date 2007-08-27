Chicago's Bad-Ass Buddha 'The largest Buddha in the mainland United States, this monumental granite sculpture, created in about the 12th century, originally would have graced a monastic site at Nagapattinam. This Buddha is seated with his legs in the meditating posture of padmasana, or lotus position, and with his hands resting on his lap.'

- From Wikipedia: "Some of the earliest artistic depictions of the Buddha found at Bharhut and Sanchi are aniconic and symbolic. During this early aniconic period, the Buddha is depicted by other objects or symbols, such as an empty throne, a riderless horse, footprints, a Dharma wheel or a Bodhi tree. The art at Sanchi also depicts the Jataka narratives of the Buddha in his past lives. "Other styles of Indian Buddhist art depict the Buddha in human form, either standing, sitting crossed legged (often in the Lotus Pose) or laying down on one side. Iconic representations of the Buddha became particularly popular and widespread after the first century CE. Some of these depictions of the Buddha, particularly those of Gandharan Buddhism and Central Asian Buddhism, were influenced by Hellenistic art, a style known as Greco-Buddhist art." - Comments welcome.





Permalink

Posted on July 8, 2020





