Brushing Scam

Have you received a package in the mail, but didn't order anything? Watch this video and visit our website to learn about brushing scams before you get taken.





We all love surprises and gifts, but when these seemingly harmless free items come from a company or retailer, they may come with a higher cost than you realize.

