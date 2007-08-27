Chicago - Oct. 3, 2020
Brushing Scam

By The U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Have you received a package in the mail, but didn't order anything? Watch this video and visit our website to learn about brushing scams before you get taken.


*

We all love surprises and gifts, but when these seemingly harmless free items come from a company or retailer, they may come with a higher cost than you realize.

-

Previously:

* Vanishing Vending Machines.

* Item: Art Fraud Bust.

* Janene Gordon, Postal Inspector.

* Happy Birthday, U.S. Postal Inspection Service!

* U.S. Postal Inspection Service 2018 In Review.

* Mailbox Fishing.

* History Of The U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

* Work-At-Home Reshipping Scam.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on October 3, 2020
