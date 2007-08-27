Black Nonbelievers

"Leighann Lord speaks with Mandisa Thomas, president of Black Nonbelievers. Black Nonbelievers connect with other Black folks and allies who have chosen to live without religion. They serve as a community for those who have been otherwise shunned by family and friends. From the Black Nonbelievers' website: 'Instead of accepting dogma, we seek to determine truth and morality through reason and evidence.'"





See also: Black Nonbelievers of Chicago.

Non-Believers of Color: Atheists and Skeptics in the Black Community.

