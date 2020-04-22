Beware These Stimulus Check Scams

"Scammers are already hard at work to try and get your Economic Impact Payment (or, better known as 'stimulus check'). This video provides important information on these scams. Also visit our website to learn how you can prevent becoming a victim."





See also:

* The Federal Trade Commission: Coronavirus Stimulus Payment Scams: What You Need To Know.

* IRS: IRS Issues Warning About Coronavirus-Related Scams; Watch Out For Schemes Tied To Economic Impact Payments.

* New York Times: 'Pure Hell For Victims' As Stimulus Programs Draw A Flood Of Scammers.

