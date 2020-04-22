Chicago - Apr. 23, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

Beware These Stimulus Check Scams

By The U.S. Postal Inspection Service

"Scammers are already hard at work to try and get your Economic Impact Payment (or, better known as 'stimulus check'). This video provides important information on these scams. Also visit our website to learn how you can prevent becoming a victim."


-

See also:

* The Federal Trade Commission: Coronavirus Stimulus Payment Scams: What You Need To Know.

* IRS: IRS Issues Warning About Coronavirus-Related Scams; Watch Out For Schemes Tied To Economic Impact Payments.

* New York Times: 'Pure Hell For Victims' As Stimulus Programs Draw A Flood Of Scammers.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on April 23, 2020
MUSIC - White Mystery's Stay-At-Home Fest.
TV - Pie On Lockdown Pt 5: One Step Beyond.
POLITICS - The Disaster That Led To Earth Day.
SPORTS - Is The Wonderlic Worthless?

BOOKS - Chicago Writer Warned Us 25 Years Ago.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Beware These Stimulus Check Scams.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company