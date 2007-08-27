Chicago - Dec. 1, 2020
Benny From Dazed And Confused Starring In Christian Sports Cliche The Last Champion

By Penn Bradley/Howler Media

Hey The!

I'm reaching out as we've just launched a feature film called The Last Champion on iTunes for pre-orders. The film is starring Cole Hauser (from Yellowstone and Dazed and Confused) and is set for official release on December 8th. Here's our trailer:


In a nutshell, a small-town wrestling star wins a gold medal at the Olympics, only to lose both his medal and reputation due to a poor decision. Twenty years later, he returns home after his mother's death to save his family house from foreclosure. There he gets the opportunity to coach his town's underdog wrestling team. Will he lead his team to victory or fall victim to his past?

The Last Champion is a classic feel-good movie about redemption, coming at a time when we all need a pick-me-up. We thought this would be a great fit for a story in your outlet. What do you think? I can connect you directly to Ivy (co-writer and co-producer) who can field assets for a piece, and additionally we've put together a quick press kit for you here.

Possible hooks:

* The Last Champion Is the Perfect Feel-Good Movie to Cap Off 2020

* Cole Hauser Stars in The Last Champion: a New Film About Redemption

Thanks for the time!

Penn Bradley
Howler Media

-

See also: Cole Hauser as Billy McBride in Good Will Hunting.

-

Comments welcome.



Posted on November 30, 2020
