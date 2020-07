Bari Weiss vs. Barry White

Weiss: Didn't get enough love

White: Can't get enough of your love

White: Worked with Lisa Stansfield and Chaka Khan

Weiss: Worked with David Brooks and Bret Stephens

Weiss: Previously worked at Wall Street Journal

White: Previously worked for local gang

White: Signed by Forward Records

Weiss: Worked for The Forward

Weiss: Criticized #MeToo

White: I'll Do For You Anything You Want Me To



Weiss: Supported by Don Jr.

White: Has a son named Barry Jr.

Weiss: Bisexual

White: Hypersexual

Weiss: Former husband founded Toilets for People

White: Don't Make Me Wait Too Long

Weiss: Decries cancel culture

White: Appeared in Simpsons episode "Krusty Gets Kancelled"

White: Did a voiceover for Arby's

Weiss: Ma'am, this is an Arby's

White: Soul

Weiss: LOL

White: Distinctive voice

Weiss: Dismaying voice

Weiss: Needs a hug

White: Will hug you

White: Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up

Weiss: I quit

-

Previously from the Vs. Affairs Desk:

* Sweet Home Alabama vs. Sweet Home Chicago

* The Kennedy Curse vs. The Cubs Curse

* Oprah vs. Obama

* Lincoln vs. Obama

* The Ryder Cup vs. NATO

* Chicago 2016 vs. Baghdad 2016

* Tank vs. Troutman

* James Brown vs. Gerald Ford

* Hester vs. Hastert

* Cubs vs. Hawks

* Quinn vs. Quade

* Alexi vs. Everyday People

* BP vs. Big Z

* McCain vs. McRib

* Subway vs. McDonald's

* IPRA vs. Oprah

* Marlon Byrd vs. Robert Byrd

* Lilo vs. Blago

* Rahm vs. Rob

* Chicago vs. Wisconsin.

* ICEE vs. ICE

-

Comments welcome.