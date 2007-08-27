Atari Hotel Supposedly Coming To Chicago Atari®, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers, announced a deal Tuesday with GSD Group, a leading innovation and strategy agency, led by founder Shelly Murphy and partner Napoleon Smith III, to acquire the rights to build video game-themed Atari Hotels in the United States, with the first location breaking ground in Phoenix later this year. Atari, a trailblazer in the gaming industry, is pioneering an exciting new concept: a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination. Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR (Virtual and Augmented Reality). Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events. Hotel development and design is being led by Shelly Murphy's GSD Group and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the wildly successful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot. True North Studio, a leading Phoenix-based real estate developer, currently working alongside GSD Group with Steve Wozniak's Woz Innovation Foundation, will develop the first Atari-branded hotel.

More than 2.5 billion gamers across the world spent more than $152.1 billion on games in 2019 alone, an increase of 9.6% year on year. One of the most distinctive trends in gaming is gamers gravitating toward recognizable intellectual property. Atari Hotels will offer consumers exactly that, marrying the origins of gaming and the future of the booming industry into a fun and unique travel destination. "When creating this brand new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the 'nostalgic and retro meets modern' look and feel we were going for. Let's face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!" said Napoleon Smith III. The first of the Atari Hotels is planned to break ground in 2020 in Phoenix with initial additional hotels planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose. About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. - Atari Twitter . . . Bladerunner had predicted Atari hotels now we are living in a dystopia. pic.twitter.com/DkaJKmNvQh — FABINO (@KinoFabino) January 28, 2020 * Nice job @CNN, you're like the @Atari of Journalism.#retrogaming pic.twitter.com/FoHZqyIAwa — Kyle VonKubik (@obeykube) January 29, 2020 * Atari hotels are happening because Hard Rock Cafe is for boomers #01RAD #RapidApplicationDevelopment https://t.co/qRR9qne2tl — 01RAD (@01radofficial) January 29, 2020





