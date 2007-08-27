Area Companies Among Safety Award Winners The Elgin-based Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International® (FMA) is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Safety Awards. Open to all FMA company members, the program recognizes metal fabrication companies committed to excellence in safety. Award winners are determined by the FMA Safety Council and the awards are sponsored by CNA. The 2020 Safety Award of Honor is presented to companies having perfect safety records (no recordable injuries or illnesses for the calendar year 2019). Companies receiving the 2020 Safety Award of Honor are:

• Vanner Inc (651) - Hilliard, Ohio • ETNA Products Inc - Chagrin Falls, Ohio • Fountain People - San Marcos, Texas • Nova Group Inc - Napa, Calif. • Tower Metalworking Fluids - Chicago • Nisshin Automotive Tubing LLC - Versailles, Ky. • Vanner Inc (81Z) - Hilliard, Ohio • BTD Manufacturing (Heywood Avenue) - Lakeville, Minn. • BTD Manufacturing Inc - Buford, Ga. • Eberl Iron Works - Buffalo, N.Y. • Eskay Metal Fabricating - Buffalo, N.Y. • Feralloy Processing Co - Portage, Ind. • Worlds of Wow - Denton, Texas • Chicago Tube & Iron - Romeoville, Ill. • Chicago Tube & Iron-Laser - Romeoville, Ill. • Integrity Stainless - Latrobe, Pa. The 2020 Safety Award of Merit is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for the calendar year 2019 that is better than the published Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) rate by 10% or greater, based on their North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code. Companies receiving the 2020 Safety Award of Merit are: • AK Tube - Walbridge, Ohio • AK Tube - Columbus, Ind. • Applied Vacuum Technology - Waconia, Minn. • Mech-Tronics - Melrose Park, Ill. • Optimation Technology Inc - Rush, N.Y. • Anderson Dahlen Inc - Ramsey, Minn. • BTD Manufacturing - Washington, Ill. • BTD Manufacturing (Cedar Avenue) - Lakeville, Minn. • BTD Manufacturing - Detroit Lakes, Minn. • BTD Manufacturing - Dawsonville, Ga. • Buhler Aeroglide - Cary, N.C. • The Dupps Company - Germantown, Ohio • GH Metal Solutions Inc (Airport Rd) - Fort Payne, Ala. • GH Metal Solutions Inc (Williams Ave) - Fort Payne, Ala. • GT Grandstands - Plant City, Fla. • GT Grandstands - Lakeland, Fla. • Indiana Pickling - Portage, Ind. • SafeRack LLC - Andrews, S.C. • Tampa Tank Inc - Gibsonton, Fla. • Voestalpine High Performance Metals Corp - Elgin, Ill. The 2020 Safety Award - Honorable Mention is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for the calendar year 2019 that is at least equal to but less than 10% better than the published BLS rate based on their NAICS code. Companies receiving the 2020 Safety Award - Honorable Mention are: • GSM Industrial - Lancaster, Penn. • Olympic Steel - Winder, Ga. The 2020 Most Improved Safety Record was awarded to BTD Manufacturing (Heywood Avenue) - Lakeville, Minnesota, for being the Safety Award winner with the greatest percentage of improvement over the prior year. "On behalf of FMA, I'm pleased to announce this year's FMA/CNA Safety Award Winners," said Edward Youdell, president and CEO of FMA. "These companies have set standards for safety excellence. FMA, along with CNA, are proud to recognize them for their achievements in the area of safety." To be eligible to receive recognition, companies were required to submit OSHA Form 300A and Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses for the period of January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019. Firms of all sizes were eligible. Winners were determined based on NAICS code categories and BLS injury and illness incidence rates. The awards were to be presented at a recognition dinner at the annual FMA Safety Conference, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognition will now take place during FMA's Virtual Annual Safety Conference in October. For more information on the awards program, the Virtual Safety Conference, or FMA membership, please visit fmamfg.org or call 888-394-4362. About FMA

Based in Elgin, Illinois, FMA is a professional organization with more than 2,500 individual and company members working together to improve the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and equipment manufacturers together through technology councils, educational programs, networking events, and FABTECH® - the industry's leading trade show. The official publications of FMA are The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, STAMPING Journal®, The WELDER®, The Fabricator en Espanol, Canadian Metalworking®, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding®. - Comments welcome.





