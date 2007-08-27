|
You Turn Me On, Again
This is cool. Bellwood native RJ Griffith has remade "You Turn Me On," a 1970 song by The Fabulous Turks, a Chicago group that included his uncle, Thomas Williams. Check it out.
The original:
The uncle's reaction to the remake:
The remake in full, which was just released Sunday night:
You can also find the song on various other platforms here.
Here's the press release for the new "You Turn Me On" and more about about RJ Griffith.
Posted on March 30, 2021
