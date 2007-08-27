You Turn Me On, Again This is cool. Bellwood native RJ Griffith has remade "You Turn Me On," a 1970 song by The Fabulous Turks, a Chicago group that included his uncle, Thomas Williams. Check it out. The original:

* The uncle's reaction to the remake: * The remake in full, which was just released Sunday night: * You can also find the song on various other platforms here. * Here's the press release for the new "You Turn Me On" and more about about RJ Griffith.





