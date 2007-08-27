Chicago - Mar. 31, 2021
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Rock
Our monthly music archive.
RockLinks
Richrath
Canada Rocks!
The Detroit Cobras
Genrepalooza
Rock & Roll High School
Songfacts
Measure for Measure
No Depression
Slacker Radio
Live Music Archive
This Day in No. 1 Songs
Uncut
Sound Opinions
Reason to Rock
WhoSampled
RobbieFulks.com
Underground Bee
@GregKot
@JimDeRogatis
Rock's Back Pages
Ultimate Classic Rock
SoundCloud
The Talkhouse
JonLangford.com
K-Tel Classics
The Blue Ribbon Glee Club
Shit Albini Says
Punk Girl Diaries
Rock & Roll Globe

You Turn Me On, Again

The Fabulous Turks Are Back, Sort Of

This is cool. Bellwood native RJ Griffith has remade "You Turn Me On," a 1970 song by The Fabulous Turks, a Chicago group that included his uncle, Thomas Williams. Check it out.

The original:


*

The uncle's reaction to the remake:

*

The remake in full, which was just released Sunday night:

*

You can also find the song on various other platforms here.

*

Here's the press release for the new "You Turn Me On" and more about about RJ Griffith.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on March 30, 2021
MUSIC - You Turn Me On, Again.
TV - AT&T's HBO Max Deal Was Never Free.
POLITICS - Legacies Still Plague Elite Schools.
SPORTS - The Eloy Canal.

BOOKS - Southern Illinois' Snake Road.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Turtle Wax's Next Generation Of Detailers.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!





© 2006 - 2021, The Beachwood Media Company