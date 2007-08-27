Chicago - Sep. 30, 2020
What FBG Duck's Mother Says

By VladTV

"LaSheena Weekly, the mother of FBG Duck, sat down for her first-ever VladTV interview, where she addressed her son's recent murder.

"She started out speaking about her personal life growing up in Chicago and becoming a mother as a teenager with FBG Duck's older brother, the late FBG Brick. LaSheena then spoke about FBG Duck's childhood and their family centering around their matriarch, the rapper's late great-grandmother, who had a hand in raising LaSheena and FBG Duck."


"During the interview, LaSheena also detailed the moments leading up to FBG Duck's murder, and she revealed that the woman he was with while shopping on Chicago's prestigious Oak Street, fired back at the shooters. LaSheena then vowed to get justice for her son, and she added that his murder was way deeper than music."

-

Previously: Remembering FBG Duck.

-

Comments welcome.



Posted on September 30, 2020
