Chicago - Jun. 24, 2020
Beachwood Rock
Our monthly music archive.
Tunes To Remedy Any Existential Crisis

By Kat Mam

You can let it roll and/or share it here.

1. "Dixie Chicken" / Little Feat


*

2. "Pity Party" / Sipper

*

3. "Orpheus Under the Influence" / The Buttertones

*

4. "Time" / Pink Floyd

*

5. "A la plage" / Juniore

*

6. "Bitch" / The Rolling Stones

*

7. "Psycho Killer" / Talking Heads

*

8. "Gotta Get A Hold Of Myself" / The Zombies

*

9. "Going Out Of My Head" / The Zombies

*

10. "Just Out of Reach" / The Zombies

*

11. "Indication" / The Zombies

*

12. "Halcyon Age" / Vansire

*

13. "Locket" / Crumb

*

14. "Live Well" / Palace

*

15. "Tennessee Whiskey" / Chris Stapleton

*

16. "Mother of Earth" / The Gun Club

*

17. "Kanjincho" / Takeshi Terauchi and Bunnys

*

18. "Flight of the Mosquitos" / Atomic Mosquitos

*

19. "This Strange Effect" / The Kinks

*

20. "The Star-Spangled Banner" / José Feliciano

*

21. "Son of a Preacher Man" / Dusty Springfield

*

22. "Pope Is a Rockstar" / SALES

*

23. "No Milk Today" / Herman's Hermits

*

24. "Fatman in the Bathtub" / Little Feat

*

25. "I've Just Seen A Face" (Remastered 2009) / The Beatles

*

26. "Strychnine" / The Sonics

-

Posted on June 24, 2020
