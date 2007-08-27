Tunes To Remedy Any Existential Crisis You can let it roll and/or share it here. 1. "Dixie Chicken" / Little Feat

* 2. "Pity Party" / Sipper * 3. "Orpheus Under the Influence" / The Buttertones * 4. "Time" / Pink Floyd * 5. "A la plage" / Juniore * 6. "Bitch" / The Rolling Stones * 7. "Psycho Killer" / Talking Heads * 8. "Gotta Get A Hold Of Myself" / The Zombies * 9. "Going Out Of My Head" / The Zombies * 10. "Just Out of Reach" / The Zombies * 11. "Indication" / The Zombies * 12. "Halcyon Age" / Vansire * 13. "Locket" / Crumb * 14. "Live Well" / Palace * 15. "Tennessee Whiskey" / Chris Stapleton * 16. "Mother of Earth" / The Gun Club * 17. "Kanjincho" / Takeshi Terauchi and Bunnys * 18. "Flight of the Mosquitos" / Atomic Mosquitos * 19. "This Strange Effect" / The Kinks * 20. "The Star-Spangled Banner" / José Feliciano * 21. "Son of a Preacher Man" / Dusty Springfield * 22. "Pope Is a Rockstar" / SALES * 23. "No Milk Today" / Herman's Hermits * 24. "Fatman in the Bathtub" / Little Feat * 25. "I've Just Seen A Face" (Remastered 2009) / The Beatles * 26. "Strychnine" / The Sonics





