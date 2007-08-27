|
Tunes To Remedy Any Existential Crisis
1. "Dixie Chicken" / Little Feat
2. "Pity Party" / Sipper
3. "Orpheus Under the Influence" / The Buttertones
4. "Time" / Pink Floyd
5. "A la plage" / Juniore
6. "Bitch" / The Rolling Stones
7. "Psycho Killer" / Talking Heads
8. "Gotta Get A Hold Of Myself" / The Zombies
9. "Going Out Of My Head" / The Zombies
10. "Just Out of Reach" / The Zombies
11. "Indication" / The Zombies
12. "Halcyon Age" / Vansire
13. "Locket" / Crumb
14. "Live Well" / Palace
15. "Tennessee Whiskey" / Chris Stapleton
16. "Mother of Earth" / The Gun Club
17. "Kanjincho" / Takeshi Terauchi and Bunnys
18. "Flight of the Mosquitos" / Atomic Mosquitos
19. "This Strange Effect" / The Kinks
20. "The Star-Spangled Banner" / José Feliciano
21. "Son of a Preacher Man" / Dusty Springfield
22. "Pope Is a Rockstar" / SALES
23. "No Milk Today" / Herman's Hermits
24. "Fatman in the Bathtub" / Little Feat
25. "I've Just Seen A Face" (Remastered 2009) / The Beatles
26. "Strychnine" / The Sonics
Posted on June 24, 2020
