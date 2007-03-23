The Ventures: Stars On Guitars Vision Films presents the definitive history of instrumental rock and roll, The Ventures: Stars on Guitars, from director Staci Layne Wilson. The documentary will be available on DVD and VOD across cable and streaming platforms in the U.S. and Canada on December 8, 2020. A true labor of love, Wilson, daughter of The Ventures' founder Don Wilson, compiled over 35 interviews and assembled dozens of beloved and brand new music tracks to present the most comprehensive history of the band that still inspires generations of guitar players around the world. Filled with fascinating facts, humorous stories and poignant memories, The Ventures: Stars on Guitars is told from the point of view of Don Wilson, the last original member of the band.

Trailer: The Ventures have been thrilling music lovers with songs like "Wipe Out," "Walk Don't Run," and "Hawaii 5-0" for over half a century. Started by Don Wilson and Bob Bogle in 1959, the band went from humble beginnings to worldwide acclaim, culminating as inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the #1 Bestselling Instrumental Rock and Roll Group of all-time. Hear the history from those who know them the best: Billy Bob Thornton, music legends such as Jimmy Page, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, The Surfrajettes, Lalo Schifrin (Academy Award-winning composer, Mission Impossible theme), Randy Bachman, Josie Cotton, John Fogerty, and more. Witness the rise and influence of the electric guitar and the relevance of the band in pop culture still today while rocking out to the soundtrack. The documentary features seven original tunes and several versions by The Surfrajettes, The Neptunas, The Ninth Wave, Mick Radford, and Michel Perillard. "Three years ago, I realized I had to make a documentary about my dad's band," Wilson says. "As their 60th anniversary approached, I wanted to make sure that there would be fanfare and celebration. This is my dad's story, and I am so proud to be able to bring it to the world." The Ventures: Stars on Guitars will be available on: iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers include Amazon and other major online retailers.





Posted on November 23, 2020





