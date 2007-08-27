Chicago - Feb. 14, 2020
The Last 10 Songs I Shazamed

By Steve Rhodes

With accompanying video for your enjoyment.

1. "I'm Good" / Wafia


*

2. "Funeral Singers" / Sylvan Esso (feat. Collections of Colonies of Bees)

*

3. "Animal Shapes" / Silver Jews

*

4. "Holding Roses" / Twin Peaks

*

5. "Shakedown on 9th Street" / Ryan Adams

*

6. "Houston Hades" / Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

*

7. "Shelter Song" / Temples

*

8. "Get Ur Freak On" / Missy Elliott

*

9. "Rill Rill" / Sleigh Bells

*

10. "1, 2 Step" / Ciara (feat. Missy Elliott)

-

See the Playlist archive.

-

Submit your own!

-

Comments welcome.



Posted on February 14, 2020
