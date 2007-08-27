The Last 10 Songs I Shazamed With accompanying video for your enjoyment. 1. "I'm Good" / Wafia

* 2. "Funeral Singers" / Sylvan Esso (feat. Collections of Colonies of Bees) * 3. "Animal Shapes" / Silver Jews * 4. "Holding Roses" / Twin Peaks * 5. "Shakedown on 9th Street" / Ryan Adams * 6. "Houston Hades" / Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks * 7. "Shelter Song" / Temples * 8. "Get Ur Freak On" / Missy Elliott * 9. "Rill Rill" / Sleigh Bells * 10. "1, 2 Step" / Ciara (feat. Missy Elliott)





Posted on February 14, 2020





