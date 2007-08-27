|
The Last 10 Songs I Shazamed
With accompanying video for your enjoyment.
1. "I'm Good" / Wafia
2. "Funeral Singers" / Sylvan Esso (feat. Collections of Colonies of Bees)
3. "Animal Shapes" / Silver Jews
4. "Holding Roses" / Twin Peaks
5. "Shakedown on 9th Street" / Ryan Adams
6. "Houston Hades" / Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
7. "Shelter Song" / Temples
8. "Get Ur Freak On" / Missy Elliott
9. "Rill Rill" / Sleigh Bells
10. "1, 2 Step" / Ciara (feat. Missy Elliott)
Posted on February 14, 2020
