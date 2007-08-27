|
|
|
The "Chicago Special" '59 Strat
"Outfitted with handpicked specs like an oval, C-shape, Indian rosewood neck with 9.5-inch radius for a comfortable reinterpretation of this historic instrument."
-
See also:
"The 1959 Fender Stratocaster saw a lot of changes," writes Michael Gilmer. "It started the year with the maple neck and fretboard. But, by mid-1959 the maple neck and fretboard was changed to a maple neck with a glued on Brazilian rosewood fretboard and the now-famous clay dot fretboard markers. I loved this change, as the sound of the Strat got darker because of the rosewood."
-
Nathaniel Murphy's YouTube channel.
-
-
Posted on April 13, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company