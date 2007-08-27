The "Chicago Special" '59 Strat "Outfitted with handpicked specs like an oval, C-shape, Indian rosewood neck with 9.5-inch radius for a comfortable reinterpretation of this historic instrument."

- See also: "The 1959 Fender Stratocaster saw a lot of changes," writes Michael Gilmer. "It started the year with the maple neck and fretboard. But, by mid-1959 the maple neck and fretboard was changed to a maple neck with a glued on Brazilian rosewood fretboard and the now-famous clay dot fretboard markers. I loved this change, as the sound of the Strat got darker because of the rosewood." - Nathaniel Murphy's YouTube channel. - Nathaniel Murphy's Instagram.





Posted on April 13, 2020





