Chicago - Apr. 13, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Rock
Our monthly music archive.
RockLinks
Richrath
Canada Rocks!
The Detroit Cobras
Genrepalooza
Rock & Roll High School
Songfacts
Measure for Measure
No Depression
Slacker Radio
Live Music Archive
This Day in No. 1 Songs
Uncut
Sound Opinions
Reason to Rock
WhoSampled
RobbieFulks.com
Underground Bee
@GregKot
@JimDeRogatis
Rock's Back Pages
Ultimate Classic Rock
SoundCloud
The Talkhouse
JonLangford.com
K-Tel Classics
The Blue Ribbon Glee Club
Shit Albini Says
Punk Girl Diaries
Rock & Roll Globe

The "Chicago Special" '59 Strat

By The Chicago Music Exchange

"Outfitted with handpicked specs like an oval, C-shape, Indian rosewood neck with 9.5-inch radius for a comfortable reinterpretation of this historic instrument."


-

See also:

"The 1959 Fender Stratocaster saw a lot of changes," writes Michael Gilmer. "It started the year with the maple neck and fretboard. But, by mid-1959 the maple neck and fretboard was changed to a maple neck with a glued on Brazilian rosewood fretboard and the now-famous clay dot fretboard markers. I loved this change, as the sound of the Strat got darker because of the rosewood."

-

Nathaniel Murphy's YouTube channel.

-

Nathaniel Murphy's Instagram.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on April 13, 2020
MUSIC - The Chicago Special '59 Strat.
TV - 24 Hours With Oxygen.
POLITICS - Corporate America Spreading Virus.
SPORTS - Bulls Get Their (White) Man.

BOOKS - We're On The Brink Of Cyberpunk.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - The Worst Movie Ever Made.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company