The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra

Chicago's World Music Festival went virtual in September due to COVID-19.

The final installment was recorded at the Epiphany Center for the Arts on September 27. Here it is, with description heisted from the City of Chicago.

"The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra returns with a new vision under the direction of Fareed Haque and Wanees Zarour as a 12-piece ensemble of musicians from Chicago's diverse immigrant community and representing music traditions from all over the world.

"Artists including Sophia Uddin (violin), Fareed Haque (guitar, keys, percussion), Hitesh Master (North Indian vocals), Juan Pastor (Latin percussion), Paul Cotton (African percussion), Richard Christian (tabla/dhol), Sam Tahiri (Persian vocals), Saraswathi Ranganathan (South Indian veena), Tamir Hargana (throat singer / horsehair fiddle), Tzu-Tzen Wu (Chinese ruan) Ugochi (Nigerian vocals), and Wanees Zarour (oud, buzuq, percussion)."





