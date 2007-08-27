Chicago - Oct. 5, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Rock
Our monthly music archive.
RockLinks
Richrath
Canada Rocks!
The Detroit Cobras
Genrepalooza
Rock & Roll High School
Songfacts
Measure for Measure
No Depression
Slacker Radio
Live Music Archive
This Day in No. 1 Songs
Uncut
Sound Opinions
Reason to Rock
WhoSampled
RobbieFulks.com
Underground Bee
@GregKot
@JimDeRogatis
Rock's Back Pages
Ultimate Classic Rock
SoundCloud
The Talkhouse
JonLangford.com
K-Tel Classics
The Blue Ribbon Glee Club
Shit Albini Says
Punk Girl Diaries
Rock & Roll Globe

The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra

A 12-Piece Ensemble!

Chicago's World Music Festival went virtual in September due to COVID-19.

The final installment was recorded at the Epiphany Center for the Arts on September 27. Here it is, with description heisted from the City of Chicago.

"The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra returns with a new vision under the direction of Fareed Haque and Wanees Zarour as a 12-piece ensemble of musicians from Chicago's diverse immigrant community and representing music traditions from all over the world.

"Artists including Sophia Uddin (violin), Fareed Haque (guitar, keys, percussion), Hitesh Master (North Indian vocals), Juan Pastor (Latin percussion), Paul Cotton (African percussion), Richard Christian (tabla/dhol), Sam Tahiri (Persian vocals), Saraswathi Ranganathan (South Indian veena), Tamir Hargana (throat singer / horsehair fiddle), Tzu-Tzen Wu (Chinese ruan) Ugochi (Nigerian vocals), and Wanees Zarour (oud, buzuq, percussion)."


-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on October 5, 2020
MUSIC - The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra.
TV - The Comedic LA Dodgers.
POLITICS - Trump Complicit In Khashoggi Murder.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Rotten To The Core.

BOOKS - How America Criminalizes Immigrants.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Chicago Tour Guide's Final Confession.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company