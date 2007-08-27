Chicago - Oct. 30, 2020
The Banditos Spooktacular!

via BSHQ

"With the rugged power of a flashy Super Chief locomotive, the Banditos' self-titled debut album bodaciously appropriates elements of '60s blues-fused acid rock, ZZ Top's jangly boogie, garage punk scuzz ala Burger Records, the Drive-By Truckers' yawp, the populist choogle of CCR, Slim Harpo's hip shake baby groove, the ebullient folk of electric Dylan, gut bucket Fat Possum hill country mojo and the Georgia Motherf**king Satellites.

"From backwoods bluegrass, to slinky nods to Muscle Shoals soul and unexpected bits of doo-wop sweetness, the Banditos recall many, but sound like no one but themselves."


-

A Bloodshot Banditos Playlist.

Bloodshot Records · Banditos Artist Playlist

-

Support your local Banditos.

-

Posted on October 30, 2020
