The Banditos Spooktacular!
"With the rugged power of a flashy Super Chief locomotive, the Banditos' self-titled debut album bodaciously appropriates elements of '60s blues-fused acid rock, ZZ Top's jangly boogie, garage punk scuzz ala Burger Records, the Drive-By Truckers' yawp, the populist choogle of CCR, Slim Harpo's hip shake baby groove, the ebullient folk of electric Dylan, gut bucket Fat Possum hill country mojo and the Georgia Motherf**king Satellites.
"From backwoods bluegrass, to slinky nods to Muscle Shoals soul and unexpected bits of doo-wop sweetness, the Banditos recall many, but sound like no one but themselves."
A Bloodshot Banditos Playlist.
Posted on October 30, 2020
