Chicago - Jun. 10, 2021
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Rock
Our monthly music archive.
RockLinks
Richrath
Canada Rocks!
The Detroit Cobras
Genrepalooza
Rock & Roll High School
Songfacts
Measure for Measure
No Depression
Slacker Radio
Live Music Archive
This Day in No. 1 Songs
Uncut
Sound Opinions
Reason to Rock
WhoSampled
RobbieFulks.com
Underground Bee
@GregKot
@JimDeRogatis
Rock's Back Pages
Ultimate Classic Rock
SoundCloud
The Talkhouse
JonLangford.com
K-Tel Classics
The Blue Ribbon Glee Club
Shit Albini Says
Punk Girl Diaries
Rock & Roll Globe

Riding Illinois' Storm Out

Waitin' For The Thaw Out

"With Illinois on track to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions . . . and moving toward a full reopening [Friday], Gov. JB Pritzker [last month] announced a new tourism campaign seeking to lure visitors back to the Land of Lincoln this summer," CBS2 Chicago (and others) have reported.

"The $6 million 'Time For Me To Drive' ad campaign, featuring the hit song 'Time For Me To Fly' by Champaign rock band REO Speedwagon, invites people to visit downtown Chicago, dozens of state parks and historic sites, winery tours in southern Illinois, and more."

Yeah, we've got some better ideas for how the state could have rejiggered some REO songs.

"Back on the Road Again" would have been an obvious choice, even if that song is about leaving a mama behind.

They could have Rode The Storm Out, like these Illinois icons are doing.

After all, Ed Burke can tune a piano but did he land the tuna fish?

Then again, why not "Roll With The Changes" - as soon as you are able, I am willing, to map the districts the way that we are able.

Maybe Danny Solis is gonna Keep On Wirin' You - he played dead, but he never bled, instead he laid still in the grass all coiled up and listenin'.

Of course, instead of driving or flying, Illinoisans could "Take It On The Run." It's a fucking Golden Country; you strut around and you flirt with disaster. Yup, that's us.

We could go on, but you get the point. This is Illinois, where You Get What You Pay-To-Play For. Or something like that.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on June 10, 2021
MUSIC - Riding Illinois' Storm Out.
TV - The Sponsored Content Ruse.
POLITICS - Car Wash Workers Finally Win.
SPORTS - The City's Most Important League.

BOOKS - Siteless.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Illinois Caverns Reopening After 10 Years.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!





© 2006 - 2021, The Beachwood Media Company