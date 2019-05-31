Riding Illinois' Storm Out

"With Illinois on track to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions . . . and moving toward a full reopening [Friday], Gov. JB Pritzker [last month] announced a new tourism campaign seeking to lure visitors back to the Land of Lincoln this summer," CBS2 Chicago (and others) have reported.

"The $6 million 'Time For Me To Drive' ad campaign, featuring the hit song 'Time For Me To Fly' by Champaign rock band REO Speedwagon, invites people to visit downtown Chicago, dozens of state parks and historic sites, winery tours in southern Illinois, and more."

Yeah, we've got some better ideas for how the state could have rejiggered some REO songs.



"Back on the Road Again" would have been an obvious choice, even if that song is about leaving a mama behind.

They could have Rode The Storm Out, like these Illinois icons are doing.

After all, Ed Burke can tune a piano but did he land the tuna fish?

Then again, why not "Roll With The Changes" - as soon as you are able, I am willing, to map the districts the way that we are able.

Maybe Danny Solis is gonna Keep On Wirin' You - he played dead, but he never bled, instead he laid still in the grass all coiled up and listenin'.

Of course, instead of driving or flying, Illinoisans could "Take It On The Run." It's a fucking Golden Country; you strut around and you flirt with disaster. Yup, that's us.

We could go on, but you get the point. This is Illinois, where You Get What You Pay-To-Play For. Or something like that.

