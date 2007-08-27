Chicago - Aug. 19, 2020
Remembering FBG Duck

Better Than Lightfoot

"The mother of Carlton Weekly, better known by his stage name FBG Duck, called for peace after her son was shot and killed in the Gold Coast neighborhood," the Crusader reports.

"The call comes after comments by Mayor Lori Lightfoot that labeled the rapper as a member of a gang who 'fancies himself a rapper,' a description the family refutes."

Well, you fancy yourself a mayor so I suppose anyone can fancy anything they want about themselves, but Weekly was better at his job than you are at yours.

*

FBG in the Beachwood:

-> FBG Duck: Life On The Low End
February 1, 2018

-> CPD Gets Downstate FBG Duck Shows Shut Down
April 3, 2018

*

FBG Duck Thought About Getting Killed "All Day, Every Day" in Chicago.

-

Comments welcome.



Posted on August 19, 2020
