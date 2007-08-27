Remembering FBG Duck

"The mother of Carlton Weekly, better known by his stage name FBG Duck, called for peace after her son was shot and killed in the Gold Coast neighborhood," the Crusader reports.

"The call comes after comments by Mayor Lori Lightfoot that labeled the rapper as a member of a gang who 'fancies himself a rapper,' a description the family refutes."

Well, you fancy yourself a mayor so I suppose anyone can fancy anything they want about themselves, but Weekly was better at his job than you are at yours.



FBG in the Beachwood:

-> FBG Duck: Life On The Low End

February 1, 2018

-> CPD Gets Downstate FBG Duck Shows Shut Down

April 3, 2018

FBG Duck Thought About Getting Killed "All Day, Every Day" in Chicago.

