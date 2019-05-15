Michael McDonald Alert | To Headline Security, Strategy & Technology Events Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Michael McDonald, an enduring force in popular music, will headline three Forrester virtual events: Security & Risk Global 2020; Data Strategy & Insights North America 2020; and Technology & Innovation Global 2020, the company announced Thursday. In 2020, McDonald was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Doobie Brothers. In celebration of the group's 50th anniversary, McDonald will tour with the band for the first time in nearly 25 years. Wide Open, McDonald's first full-length record of all-new music in nearly a decade, came out in 2017 and received extensive critical acclaim.

Hailing from St. Louis, McDonald first honed his talents as a studio musician before becoming an integral part of the band Steely Dan. In the mid-1970s, McDonald was invited to join the Doobie Brothers, serving as singer, keyboardist and songwriter on such Top 40 singles as "Takin' It to the Streets" and "What a Fool Believes." Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, McDonald's solo career saw a string of hits, including "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)" and the Grammy-winning James Ingram duet "Yah Mo B There." Upcoming Forrester events that Michael McDonald will be headlining include: * Security & Risk Global 2020, September 22-23, will showcase Forrester's latest research for cybersecurity professionals to help them combat emerging cyberthreats, stay abreast of new regulatory requirements, and help them learn the latest tools and strategies needed to keep enterprises secure, especially as new threats emerge and attackers grow more sophisticated. * Data Strategy & Insights North America 2020, October 14-15, will feature more than 20 Forrester analysts and offer guidance to chief information officers, chief data officers, chief compliance officers and other IT leaders to help them shape data, analytics and AI strategies to transform their organizations into insights-driven businesses. * Technology & Innovation Global 2020, taking place November 4-5, will demonstrate for CIOs and other tech leaders how successful businesses are deploying adaptive behavior and technology across their respective enterprises to respond to continually evolving technology, customer expectations, workforce issues and economic factors. "Michael McDonald is a consummate professional who has spent his career adapting his unique style to complement legendary bands and artists, and we are truly excited for him to headline a 'tour' of our H2 2020 events." said Lisa Riley, vice president of global events at Forrester. - Editor's Note: We used to have a Michael McDonald Alert System in our forums, when we had forums. As I reminded readers on May 15, 2019: "Me and Tim have long had a Michael McDonald Alert System. Every time one of us hears a song with any relation to Michael McDonald - vocals, background singing, writing credit - one of us is supposed to alert the other. That's a lot of alerts, seeing as how nearly every song in the universe has a Michael McDonald connection. I've long dreamed of a worldwide website where people could enter their daily Michael McDonald experiences. "May 15, 2019: Wicker Park Jewel, 1:15 p.m., 'What A Fool Believes.' - Pete M." That kind of thing. Then, analyze and visualize the fuck out of the data." - Comments welcome.





Permalink

Posted on September 10, 2020





