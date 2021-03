March Morning

The 9 a.m. hour on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

9 a.m.: "We Have A Technical" / Gary Numan & Tubeway Army





*

9:08 a.m.: "My Machines" / Battles (featuring Gary Numan)

*

9:14 a.m.: "Free" / Sault

*

9:18 a.m.: "Johnny and Mary" / Bryan Ferry & Todd Terje

*

9:26 a.m.: "Deadly Valentine" / Charlotte Gainsbourg

*

9:32 a.m.: "The New Normal" / Madlib

*

9:34 a.m.: "Baqi Manda" / Farhot

*

9:38 a.m.: "Walk Away" / Bobby Would

World Wide World by Bobby Would

*

9:41 a.m.: "Holy Rose" / Fruit Bats

*

9:46 a.m.: "Le Couloir Du Soir" / Maraudeur

*

9:49 a.m.: "Age Of Consent" / New Order

*

9:54 a.m.: "We Will Become Sihouettes" / The Postal Service

*

9:59 a.m.: "Terminal Wigwag (Bananas)" / Cavern of Anti-Matter

-

See the Playlist archive.

-

Submit your own!

-

Comments welcome.