March Morning The 9 a.m. hour on Thursday, March 11, 2021. 9 a.m.: "We Have A Technical" / Gary Numan & Tubeway Army

* 9:08 a.m.: "My Machines" / Battles (featuring Gary Numan) * 9:14 a.m.: "Free" / Sault * 9:18 a.m.: "Johnny and Mary" / Bryan Ferry & Todd Terje * 9:26 a.m.: "Deadly Valentine" / Charlotte Gainsbourg * 9:32 a.m.: "The New Normal" / Madlib * 9:34 a.m.: "Baqi Manda" / Farhot * 9:38 a.m.: "Walk Away" / Bobby Would <a href="https://lowcompanyrecords.bandcamp.com/album/world-wide-world">World Wide World by Bobby Would</a> * 9:41 a.m.: "Holy Rose" / Fruit Bats * 9:46 a.m.: "Le Couloir Du Soir" / Maraudeur * 9:49 a.m.: "Age Of Consent" / New Order * 9:54 a.m.: "We Will Become Sihouettes" / The Postal Service * 9:59 a.m.: "Terminal Wigwag (Bananas)" / Cavern of Anti-Matter





Posted on March 11, 2021





