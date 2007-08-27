|
|
|
March Morning
The 9 a.m. hour on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
9 a.m.: "We Have A Technical" / Gary Numan & Tubeway Army
*
9:08 a.m.: "My Machines" / Battles (featuring Gary Numan)
*
9:14 a.m.: "Free" / Sault
*
9:18 a.m.: "Johnny and Mary" / Bryan Ferry & Todd Terje
*
9:26 a.m.: "Deadly Valentine" / Charlotte Gainsbourg
*
9:32 a.m.: "The New Normal" / Madlib
*
9:34 a.m.: "Baqi Manda" / Farhot
*
9:38 a.m.: "Walk Away" / Bobby Would
*
9:41 a.m.: "Holy Rose" / Fruit Bats
*
9:46 a.m.: "Le Couloir Du Soir" / Maraudeur
*
9:49 a.m.: "Age Of Consent" / New Order
*
9:54 a.m.: "We Will Become Sihouettes" / The Postal Service
*
9:59 a.m.: "Terminal Wigwag (Bananas)" / Cavern of Anti-Matter
-
See the Playlist archive.
-
-
Posted on March 11, 2021
|
|
© 2006 - 2021, The Beachwood Media Company