Madonna vs. Moderna

Madonna: Once married to Guy Ritchie.

Moderna: Once made some guy rich.

*

Madonna: Celebrated by postmodern theorists.

Moderna: Celebrated by viral epidemiologists.

*

Madonna: Good in small doses.

Moderna: Good in small doses.



*

Madonna: MDNA

Moderna: MRNA

*

Moderna: Jab in arm.

Madonna: Jab in ear.

*

Madonna: Like a virgin.

Moderna: Like a vaccine.

*

Madonna: Like a prayer.

Moderna: Better than prayer.

*

Madonna: Vision Quest.

Moderna: Warp Speed.

*

Madonna: Into the Groove.

Moderna: Into the arm.

*

Madonna: Erotica.

Moderna: As sexy as Erotica.

*

Madonna: Live to Tell.

Moderna: Live to Tell.

-

-

