Chicago - May. 26, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Rock
Our monthly music archive.
RockLinks
Richrath
Canada Rocks!
The Detroit Cobras
Genrepalooza
Rock & Roll High School
Songfacts
Measure for Measure
No Depression
Slacker Radio
Live Music Archive
This Day in No. 1 Songs
Uncut
Sound Opinions
Reason to Rock
WhoSampled
RobbieFulks.com
Underground Bee
@GregKot
@JimDeRogatis
Rock's Back Pages
Ultimate Classic Rock
SoundCloud
The Talkhouse
JonLangford.com
K-Tel Classics
The Blue Ribbon Glee Club
Shit Albini Says
Punk Girl Diaries
Rock & Roll Globe

Kennedy Center Couch Concert: Jon Langford & The Dill Costa Quartet From The Hideout

With An Assist From The Old Town School Of Folk Music

"For this Monday National Spotlight, the Kennedy Center join[ed] forces with Chicago's The Hideout + Old Town School of Folk Music to present Jon Langford, founding member of legendary British punk rock band the Mekons, and the Dill Costa Quartet, who merge Brazilian popular music with jazz."


*

"Presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a new live performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. ➡ http://bit.ly/KCCouchConcerts."

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on May 26, 2020
MUSIC - Kennedy Couch Concert: Jon Langford.
TV - Armchair Vacation: Chicago!
POLITICS - Hospital Bailout: Rich vs. Poor.
SPORTS - Chicago Now Home Of Official NBA Ball.

BOOKS - Digital Rights During The Pandemic.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - A 360° Great Train Story.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company