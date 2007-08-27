Chicago - Dec. 17, 2019
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Rock
Our monthly music archive.
RockLinks
Richrath
Canada Rocks!
The Detroit Cobras
Genrepalooza
Rock & Roll High School
Songfacts
Measure for Measure
No Depression
Slacker Radio
Live Music Archive
This Day in No. 1 Songs
Uncut
Sound Opinions
Reason to Rock
WhoSampled
RobbieFulks.com
Underground Bee
@GregKot
@JimDeRogatis
Rock's Back Pages
Ultimate Classic Rock
SoundCloud
The Talkhouse
JonLangford.com
K-Tel Classics
The Blue Ribbon Glee Club
Shit Albini Says
Punk Girl Diaries
Rock & Roll Globe

Inuit Throat Singing Is Basically A Beat Box Battle

By Aeon

In traditional katajjaq, also known as Inuit throat singing, two women stand face to face and perform a duet that doubles as something of a musical battle. Chanting in rhythm, they attempt to outlast one another, each waiting for any crack in the pace of her opponent - whether in the form of loss of breath, fatigue or laughter.

In this short from the Canada-based First Nations film initiative Wapikoni Mobile, Eva Kaukai and Manon Chamberland, two throat singers from the remote Inuit village of Kangirsuk in Northern Québec, face off in a friendly katajjaq duel. With sweeping imagery of the duo's Arctic home, the short, which screened at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, is a transfixing melding of music and landscape.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on December 12, 2019
MUSIC - Radius Ticketing Already Sucks.
TV - Meet The Press Fakes Michigan Bar Chat.
POLITICS - Mental Health Parity Law Not Working.
SPORTS - Trump Rigging Stadium Investment.

BOOKS - Welcome To Cli-Fi.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Beachwood Holiday Gift Guide 2019.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2019, The Beachwood Media Company