Inuit Throat Singing Is Basically A Beat Box Battle In traditional katajjaq, also known as Inuit throat singing, two women stand face to face and perform a duet that doubles as something of a musical battle. Chanting in rhythm, they attempt to outlast one another, each waiting for any crack in the pace of her opponent - whether in the form of loss of breath, fatigue or laughter.

In this short from the Canada-based First Nations film initiative Wapikoni Mobile, Eva Kaukai and Manon Chamberland, two throat singers from the remote Inuit village of Kangirsuk in Northern Québec, face off in a friendly katajjaq duel. With sweeping imagery of the duo's Arctic home, the short, which screened at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, is a transfixing melding of music and landscape.





Posted on December 12, 2019





