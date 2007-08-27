Global Music Recording Industry Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2025 The "Music Recording Industry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Music Recording Industry market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%.

Music Recording Industry, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$93.1 Billion by the year 2025, Music Recording Industry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Music Recording Industry will reach a market size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Key Topics Covered I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW * Global Competitor Market Shares * Music Recording Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 * Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION (Total Companies Profiled: 235)





